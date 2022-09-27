 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade,
Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures will likely
kill cold-sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing
could also be damaged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of cold temperatures and
frost is likely tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plants should
protect them tonight and again tomorrow night.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes
they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those
that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground
pipes to protect them from freezing.

Area non-profit raises awareness for diaper insecurity

  • Updated
  • 0
WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- An area non-profit is looking out for those in need during National Diaper Bank Awareness week.

Packs of diapers can range from 10 to 15 dollars, a price many families struggle to afford. Officials at The Babies' Place in Wausau say the price of diapers has increased 20% with inflation.

“You cannot buy diapers with food share, you can’t use it for any other government assistance programs," The Neighbors' Place Executive Director Donna Ambrose said. "So it’s really incumbent upon the family to have the money to afford diapers and to have enough diapers to keep the baby comfortable dry and healthy."

Ambrose said this week raises awareness for the struggles people in poverty deal with.

To try and alleviate some of those struggles, The Babies Place and other participating locations are hosting a diaper drive.

For those interested in donating, stop by:

Cloverbelt Credit Union (3 locations)

• 5906 Business 51 S., Schofield

• 625 S. 24th Ave, Wausau

• 110 McIndoe St, Wausau

Connexus Credit Union (2 locations)

• 610 N. 2nd Ave, Wausau

• 2600 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau

The Landing

• 707 N. 3rd St, Wausau

The Mission Coffee House

• 224 Main St, Mosinee

Nicolet National Bank (2 locations)

• 210 N. 17th Ave, Wausau

• 2100 Stewart Ave, Wausau

Prevail Bank

• 900 S. 17th Ave, Wausau

The Woodson YMCA (2 locations)

• 707 N. 3rd St, Wausau

• 3402 Howland Ave, Weston

The Babies’ Place (a program of The Neighbors’ Place)

• 745 Scott St, Wausau

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

