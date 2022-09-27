Area non-profit raises awareness for diaper insecurity

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- An area non-profit is looking out for those in need during National Diaper Bank Awareness week.
Packs of diapers can range from 10 to 15 dollars, a price many families struggle to afford. Officials at The Babies' Place in Wausau say the price of diapers has increased 20% with inflation.
“You cannot buy diapers with food share, you can’t use it for any other government assistance programs," The Neighbors' Place Executive Director Donna Ambrose said. "So it’s really incumbent upon the family to have the money to afford diapers and to have enough diapers to keep the baby comfortable dry and healthy."
Ambrose said this week raises awareness for the struggles people in poverty deal with.
To try and alleviate some of those struggles, The Babies Place and other participating locations are hosting a diaper drive.
For those interested in donating, stop by:
Cloverbelt Credit Union (3 locations)
• 5906 Business 51 S., Schofield
• 625 S. 24th Ave, Wausau
• 110 McIndoe St, Wausau
Connexus Credit Union (2 locations)
• 610 N. 2nd Ave, Wausau
• 2600 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau
The Landing
• 707 N. 3rd St, Wausau
The Mission Coffee House
• 224 Main St, Mosinee
Nicolet National Bank (2 locations)
• 210 N. 17th Ave, Wausau
• 2100 Stewart Ave, Wausau
Prevail Bank
• 900 S. 17th Ave, Wausau
The Woodson YMCA (2 locations)
• 707 N. 3rd St, Wausau
• 3402 Howland Ave, Weston
The Babies’ Place (a program of The Neighbors’ Place)
• 745 Scott St, Wausau