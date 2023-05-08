Area officials mourn loss of St. Croix County deputy

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) --- The law enforcement community across the state is in mourning Monday after a St. Croix County deputy was killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Kaitie Leising was fatally shot over the weekend while responding to a call of a drunk driver.
Her death marks the third death of an officer in Wisconsin in five weeks, after the deaths of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel.
"To see another one happen in less than a months time is obviously something that shakes everybody up," said Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham.
The past year, 2022, saw no officer deaths in Wisconsin, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
In a Facebook post, the Wausau Police Department saying in part "This needs to stop."
"It's not us vs. them," said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb. "We are there, we are a member of the community, our families are members of this community. We're all in it together."
Captain Graham says moments like these have them re-evaluating how they're keeping each other safe. But at the end of the day, he says every officer knows the risks.
"In this line of work, we run to the danger," he said. "So we know that inherent in everything that we do is the potential for an officer to lose their life."
Sheriff Billeb says it's important for the St. Croix community to feel supported at this time.
"I think it's important for those officers in Barron County and St. Croix county to know that not only do their law enforcement family have their back, but their community will," he said.
Funeral arrangements for Leising have not been announced.