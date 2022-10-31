Area officials share tips to stay safe during crowd surges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in South Korea left 155 people dead, area fire departments are sharing ways to protect yourself if you're in a similar situation.
"You can't control the crowd, so you gotta control yourself and do what you can for yourself," Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief at the Wausau Fire Department, said.
On top of the surge in Seoul, a stampede killed 130 people at a soccer stadium in Indonesia after police used tear gas in early October. Almost a year ago, 10 people died at a Travis Scott concert in Houston.
While big crowds like that aren't too common in the Central Wisconsin, Kopp said, "there are situations where you can find yourself in a large crowd where you want to make sure your safety is of upmost importance."
If you get stuck in a large crowd, Kopp says there are several trauma related injuries that could happen.
"Crushing injury or breaking limbs by falling down or getting stepped on, those types of things."
He says it can also create breathing problems, so it's important to control your breathing as much as possible.
To protect yourself from getting hurt, Kopp does have tips to make sure you get out safe.
"Don't try to fight the crowd, move with the crowd and try to find your way out diagonally."
If you do get stuck or fall, stay calm.
"Being able to control yourself, not panic, to keep a clear mind, think things through," Kopp said.
If you see someone else falls, he says to do your best to help them, without harming yourself and be careful to not step on them.
Kopp says it's vital to be prepared, know where all the exits area and have a plan.
"Pick out a meeting spot ahead of time so that if you do get separated or something would happen, you all know where to meet each other and make sure everyone is okay."
He says that if it ever feels like something is about to go wrong, it's best to err on the side of caution and get out before things get out of hand.