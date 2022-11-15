Area officials share tips to stay safe during winter power outages

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now that winter has made an appearance across central Wisconsin, officials have tips to make sure you're prepared for a winter power outage.
Power outages can be caused by several things, including downed power lines or ice and snow. There can even be equipment malfunctions, which occurred Monday, leaving over 4,000 people without power, over 2,000 of those in Weston alone.
The first thing to do if there is an outage, is report it to WPS, to get crews out as soon as possible.
If power is out because of a fallen line, WPS says to stay at least 25 feet away, as energy could still be flowing through it.
WPS also recommends having an emergency kit at home, to help keep you safe and warm.
"Flashlights, blankets, extra batteries, battery powered chargers for your cell phone, first aid kit," Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for the company, said.
He also recommends having water bottles on hand and using weather strips or plastic on windows to help keep heat in.
Cullen says it's important to clear snow and ice off natural gas meters, to avoid damaging the piping and creating a leak.