Area officials share voting reminders on National Voter Registration Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and election officials say it's the perfect time for voters to make sure they're ready to cast their ballot by registering to vote.
To register online, voters simply need a valid driver's license.
Voters can also register by mail or in-person at their clerk's office by filling out a form and providing a photo ID and proof of residence.
Officials say it's important for everyone to make sure they're registered so everyone has the chance to vote.
"Voting is your chance to have a say in both your local government, state and national federal government," Kaitlyn Bernarde, Wausau City Clerk, said. "People can have a say in who is the representative in those different levels of government."
Voters can check their registration status, register to vote and see who is on the ballot by visiting myvote.wi.gov.
The deadline to register online or by mail is October 19. The deadline to register in-person at a clerk's office is the Friday before election day. Voters can also register at the polls on Election Day, which is November 8.