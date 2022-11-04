Area pediatricians preparing for potential RSV surge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As nationwide cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to climb, pediatricians across Wisconsin are preparing for a potential surge in the Badger state.
Symptoms of RSV in kids include high fever, congestion, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Marshfield Clinic says so far, they've seen a few cases of RSV, with their hospital starting to fill up with more pediatric cases.
"When we start to see it nationwide, we know it's coming it's just a matter of when," Dr. Nicole Giles, a pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic, said, "So we're more aware of it if your child comes in with troubled breathing, we'd be more likely to test them to make sure it's not RSV. "
She says it's important to keep kids home if they're sick, wash their hands well and cover all coughs.
If parents have any concerns, they should call their pediatrician, visit the pediatric walk-in or if it's bad enough, visit the emergency room.