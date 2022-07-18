Area police and business shut down human trafficking rumors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Facebook post swirled out of control in one community, making claims of druggings and attempted abductions at an area club.
The nightclub, Icon, in downtown Stevens Point is the focus of the Facebook rumor, where someone claimed five girls were drugged and kidnapped to be human trafficked.
The Stevens Point Police Department and club owner say, that never happened and rumors like this can be dangerous.
"It's been very damaging to the company when people post these kind of allegations without having any kind of proof," Head of Security Gaven Moss said.
The original post claimed that five girls were drugged, taken and sold from Icon.
The rumors have already taken a toll on the business.
"No ones going to want to go to a bar where they're hearing it's getting drugged or people are going missing," Moss said.
Stevens Point police confirm the post was fake, saying the language should have been a dead giveaway.
Assistant Chief Mike Rottier says allegations like this should be brought to police, not to social media.
"To go on a shared social media site by many people within the city and post something is irresponsible without having any facts," Rottier said.
He adds that rumors take police away from real crimes.
"We gotta start chasing this rumor and start investigating something that's totally not true." he said, "That can waste our time and our efforts when they can be used somewhere else."
The club already has safety precautions in place, but with this post they're adding one more layer of protection.
"We're taking extra precautions now, we ordered a bunch of lids for the mixed drinks so it's now going to be mandatory for bartenders to include a lid on any mixed drink people get," Moss said.
He says his main goal is to make sure guests feel safe coming to Icon.
"The main concern is safety of our customers to make sure everyone has a good time."
In addition to those lids, Icon has a few security measures.
They do background checks when taking IDs to flag anyone with a violent history, along with roaming security.
Rottier says if you're anywhere and notice something concerning, call 911 immediately and take note of what everyone involved looks like and is wearing.