Area Police Department Holding Annual Citizens Academy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area police department is holding it's yearly Citizens Academy, and they're inviting you to join them.
The Wausau Police Department will be holding will be holding the program every Thursday from March 9th to April 27th Officers will educate citizens on what they do and how they handle certain situations, from the use of force, to impaired driving.
Gerry Brummond, a graduate of the program, said, "It is very useful, but not only that but you learned a lot about respecting the officers and what they actually are willing to give up for you as a citizen."
Brummond encourages anyone interested in learning more about the department to give it a try. Applications for the Citizen's Academy are available until March 2nd on the city's website.