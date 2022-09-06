Area police share safety tips for bikers

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before heading out on a bike ride, area police have some reminders to make sure everyone is safe.
Kronenwetter Police Department says bikers should wear bright clothes, lights or reflective material to stand out to cars.
Bikers should always wear a helmet and ride with traffic, making sure to follow all rules of the road.
Police say parents can help their kids learn proper bike etiquette by setting good examples.
"Lead by example. Adults should be wearing helmets too, because it could save a life. Being that role model is leading by example," Officer Daniel Dunst said.
Drivers should give bikers enough room on the road and slow down when passing them.