Area racing community mourns one of their drivers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The central Wisconsin racing community is mourning one of their own.
George Seliger was just 28-years-old when he crashed his motorcycle on a South Dakota highway on July 31.
"He had such a great life ahead that was taken too soon," Brandon Aschenbrenner, an announcer at State Park Speedway and friend, said.
Seliger was known in central Wisconsin for his speed around the track. Those who knew him say he was one of the best in his class.
"He's very well known at the local tracks." Kole Ferge, friend and member of the racing community, said, "It's 'oh no, George is here, we gotta try to keep up with him.'"
While he was fierce on the track, it was his actions off it that will be remembered.
"George was one of the most kind souls that you could want, always helping everybody else out." Aschenbrenner said, "One of the good guys per say in the pit area."
"He was a quiet guy but he had a heart of gold," Ferge said.
State Park Speedway, one of the tracks Seliger frequented, is hosting races Saturday, and many of the racers are making sure he's there in spirit.
"We're going to put an 06 on the roof, George's number, in memory of him," Ferge said.
Ferge and his team also contributed money to increase the mini-stock winner's earning to $606 to honor him.
They say his legacy will live on through his accomplishments and his son, who recently started racing.
"George was his night-in-shining armor, he was with him all the time," Aschenbrenner said.
"I hope his son follows in his dad's footsteps," Ferge said.
Aschenbrenner says he hopes others will follow Seliger's lead and keep his spirit alive.
"Be kind to one another and be helpful and willing to help the next folks in the pit area."
Funeral arrangements for Seliger have not yet been announced.