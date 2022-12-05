 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area realtor looking to provide "Best Christmas Ever" for family in need

  • 0
best christmas ever.png

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- One business in Central Wisconsin is working to help give a family the "Best Christmas Ever."

Premier Realty in Wisconsin Rapids is looking to raise $10,000 and put together gifts for an area family in need.

The catch? The family has no idea they've been chosen to receive these donations and will be surprised with them the week of Christmas.

"A lot of times because people have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own, they just need some support and encouragement during this time of year," said Karen Wolf, Director of Operations with Premier Realty Group.

They're still looking for help raising the last of the money needed. You can find more information on how to donate here, and get updates on the project here.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you