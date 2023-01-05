Area resources for victims of child sexual assault

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A recent sexual assault case at a daycare may be sparking fear in parents across central Wisconsin.
Organizations like the Women's Community and Awareness to Action (A2A) are encouraging parents to start a dialogue with their children to prevent child sexual abuse.
A2A said the first steps towards prevention are knowledge. Understanding what child sex abuse is and being able to explain inappropriate behavior to children will help prevent abuse.
"We talk to kids as young as possible because we want them to know what feels good and what doesn't and to keep telling someone until someone listens," Jane Graham Jennings, Executive Director, Women's Community said. "For parents, this can be really scary, but the first thing we say is if your child tells you something happened, believe them."
Graham Jennings mentioned parents tend to feel guilty after hearing their child is being abused. She wants to remind parents that it isn't their fault and to help their child now.
Most importantly, if you suspect any type of child abuse, no matter where it comes from, report it to the authorities.