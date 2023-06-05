Area School Districts Providing Summer Meal Plans

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) — Many of Central Wisconsin's school districts are finding a way to supply food to the students in their communities through summer meal plans.
In Wausau, this applies to any student, whether they live in the district or not.
"Wausau School District will once again be offering a summer food meal program for any students aged 18 and under," says Karen Fochs, Wausau Schools' Nutrition Services Director.
Students that are hungry can grab breakfast between 7:45 and 8:15 in the morning, and make a trip for lunch from 11:15 to 12:15.
Every elementary school in Wausau will be serving meals.
The Wausau school district wants families to take advantage of these free meals and ensure no kid goes hungry.
"So we encourage all families to come and join us," Fochs states.
Close by in the Wisconsin Rapids school district, similar efforts are being made to help their students.
LIZZIE MESSERLI: "We'll be serving free meals for all kids starting June 12th and going until August 18th," says Lizzie Messerli, Wisconsin Rapids Schools' Director of Food Services.
The venues for lunch in Rapids will be Mead Park and Witter Field, and the meal will start at 11:30 and finish at 12:30.
Kids can enjoy breakfast at Lincoln High School or Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School from 7:30 to 8.
Both meals are served Monday through Friday, with exception of the week of July 4th, providing a great opportunity for parents and more.
"It's a really great option for parents if they're just out and about and don't have an opportunity to get lunch ready for their kids it's a great way; Even if we have day care centers that bring the kids over sometimes or babysitters," Messerli exclaims.
Plenty of other school districts are creating their own meal plans as well, including Stevens Point and D.C. Everest.
The details for those plans will be listed on our website.