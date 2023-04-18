Area scouts celebrate Earth Day

(WAOW) -- Area scouts did their part to protect the Earth Tuesday.
With the help of an educator with UW Extension, scouts made seed bombs out of soil, flour and of course, seeds. The seed bombs are pollinator friendly.
One scout says it's important for kids to do their part to take care of the Earth.
"The Earth needs pollinators to pollinate it to give the Earth oxygen and food and lots of other things," said Helo Block, age 8. "If we didn't have any pollinators nothing would grow. "
The scouts took the seed bombs home, where they'll be ready to plant on Earth Day this Saturday.