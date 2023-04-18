 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area scouts celebrate Earth Day

  • 0
seed bombs.png

(WAOW) -- Area scouts did their part to protect the Earth Tuesday.

With the help of an educator with UW Extension, scouts made seed bombs out of soil, flour and of course, seeds. The seed bombs are pollinator friendly.

One scout says it's important for kids to do their part to take care of the Earth.

"The Earth needs pollinators to pollinate it to give the Earth oxygen and food and lots of other things," said Helo Block, age 8. "If we didn't have any pollinators nothing would grow. "

The scouts took the seed bombs home, where they'll be ready to plant on Earth Day this Saturday.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

