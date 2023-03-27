WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area students are speaking out against the dangers of vaping.
A group of students at Wisconsin Rapids Middle School gave a presentation on Friday, March 17, about the growing popularity of tobacco use and vaping, and the misconceptions among teens regarding the products.
"It's just terrible. It's ruining everybody's mental health. It's not a good community to be a part of." Shared eighth grader Mackenzie. "We just want it to change."
The students are part of 'FACT', a Wisconsin based, teen led, anti-tobacco group.
Multiple city leaders, including Mayor Shane Blaser, were in attendance as well as other members of the community.
The students say one of their biggest goals is to urge adults to stop contributing to the issue.
"Because you have to be 21 to buy those products, it's the adults that kids are getting them from. So, that's why we need to educate our community to get them to stop providing these vapes for children."
And it's not just damaging their health. These devices are also putting a dent in kid's bank accounts.
"College students and adults give them to high schoolers, who then sell them to middle schoolers for a big profit" explained Reese, a seventh grader at WRAMS.
"It's like a prized possession so they can sell them for like triple the price" added eighth grade Caitlyn.
While some teens say they think using the products will help improve their life and reduce stress, the group says the exact opposite is true.
"I've seen my peers deal with like depression and anxiety, and they think the best thing to do is to turn to tobacco and vapes, but that's actually damaging more to their mental health, and their physical health when they get cancer when they are older."
They also have a message for other kids who support their movement.
"I would encourage kids to approach them, but don't go at them mean, because if you just start yelling at them 'this is horrible!' they are not going to listen. So, be calm about it."
The students plan to continue their advocacy in the coming years. They will be performing a skit coming up in April, and have hopes of soon connecting with other schools and students around the state.