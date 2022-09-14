Area team hopes to address suicide in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A newly formed team aims to address the problem of suicide in Marathon County.
Officials say suicide is a growing issue in the area. 21 suicides were recorded in 2021, and there have been 16 so far this year.
"Just in my short time here, the amount of time law enforcement spends on mental health calls has increased significantly," said Captain Jeff Stefonek with the Investigations division of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
He's not the only one who has seen that need firsthand.
Marathon County Medical Examiner Jessica Blahnik tells News 9 she's seen a significant need for more research into suicide and the reasons behind it.
That's why her office, along with the county Health Department, formed a Suicide Review Team.
"We want to review and come up with recommendations for the suicides that we review and hopefully we can improve mental health systems," said Jessa Bokhoven, public health educator with the Marathon County Health Department.
The team will consist of health providers, law enforcement, mental health experts and others who will review cases bi-monthly and come up with recommendations.
They hope to have the group up and running in November, and fully functional by 2023.
Membership is by invitation only on a case to case basis, but anyone interested in getting involved with suicide prevention is encouraged to get involved with Prevent Suicide Marathon County.