Area teen competing to win mullet championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area teen is hoping to get top prize for having the best mullet in the country.
Wausau West senior Cayden Kershaw is in the Top 10 teens for the USA Mullet Championship.
He says it started as a joke with friends three years ago, but he's kept it up and could soon be named America's best mullet and win $1,000 and a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses.
"I'm not in it for the money, I just really want to be number one and represent America," Kershaw said.
He says he's one of Wisconsin's only competitors, with a lot of his opponents coming from Kentucky.
The last round of voting is August 15-19 with voters receiving one vote per email a day.