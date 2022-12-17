Area Veterans Celebrate Wreaths Across America Day

In honor of Wreaths Across America Day, wreaths were placed on the graves of soldiers at more than 3,400 locations nationwide, and the Korean War Memorial in Plover was one of them, with village officials, veterans, and civilians alive, coming together to pay their respects.
One of the veterans in attendance was John Thompson, a Vietnam War veteran who flew several combat missions during the war. Thompson said that he appreciated the turnout and support from the community, saying, "It means a lot, and god when I came back from Vietnam, it took 30 years before somebody says thanks for your service."
One of those community members was Diana Pitcher, a custodian at an area school who said she tries to make it to as many of these events as possible. Pitcher said, "All veterans from females, males, nurses, anyone who works in the service should be appreciated for any service they do. It's very important to be recognized."
The wreaths were then taken to Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point, where they were placed on the graves of those who were made the ultimate sacrifice. If you would like to volunteer or make a donation to Wreaths Across America, you can do so on their website.