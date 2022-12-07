Area Veterans Honor Lives Lost at Pearl Harbor

"December 7th, 1941, a date which will live in infamy," those were the famous words uttered by President Franklin Roosevelt following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, and all these years later, those words still hold a lot of weight among veterans.
81 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, VFW Post 2534 in Wisconsin Rapids honored the lives lost, and celebrated everyone who served their country.
Paul Morrison, the commander of VFW Post 2534, said, "It's important for not only veterans, but the community and everyone to know about all the sacrifices and how this changed America."
For the last 40 years, veterans in Wisconsin Rapids have been holding a special ceremony to honor the victims of the attack, speeches were given, and a flag that was on board the USS Arizona when it was attacked was raised to half mast.
Veterans from every war from Korea to the present day, came together to pay their respects.