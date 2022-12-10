Area Vets Lay Wreath to Honor World War II Vets

Almost 80 Years later, area veterans came together to honor those wo gave their lives in World War Two. Just a few days after the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, veterans in Wausau honored those who dies in another World War Two battle, the Battle of the Bulge, laying a Christmas wreath at the memorial outside the Marathon County Courthouse.
Jim Morris, an area veteran, said, "It was one of the bloodiest battles of World War two, and they sacrificed a lot, and we must never forget what the people have done."
People from across Marathon County came out to watch the wreath-laying, and to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.