 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Vets Lay Wreath to Honor World War II Vets

  • 0
Area Vets Lay Wreath to Honor World War II Vets

Almost 80 Years later, area veterans came together to honor those wo gave their lives in World War Two. Just a few days after the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, veterans in Wausau honored those who dies in another World War Two battle, the Battle of the Bulge, laying a Christmas wreath at the memorial outside the Marathon County Courthouse. 

Jim Morris, an area veteran, said, "It was one of the bloodiest battles of World War two, and they sacrificed a lot, and we must never forget what the people have done."

People from across Marathon County came out to watch the wreath-laying, and to pay their respects to those who lost their lives. 

Tags

Recommended for you