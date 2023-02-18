Area woman celebrates 100th birthday

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) An area woman celebrated a very special birthday with her family and friends.
Georgette Zubrick turned 100 years old surrounded by her loved ones, some coming from as far away as Texas to celebrate with her. Zubrick offering up 100 years worth of wisdom.
Zubrick said, "Try to help as many people as you can, and your time will come when people will see what a person you are."
And while she has seen a lot of history unfold over the years, Zubrick said seeing her family was the best part of her birthday.