Area woman holds pajama drive for 12th year

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Portage County woman is going on her twelfth year of collecting pajams for victims of domestic violence.
Laurie Stoltenberg says the drive stemmed from a memory of receiving pajamas from her grandma for Christmas growing up, and wanting to give that to those in need.
It started with just a few friends donating pajamas, but grew to several donation locations.
This year, Stoltenberg has collected 273 pairs of pajamas.
"To have something that's brand new makes you feel special and possibly brings back that grandma's pajamas memory from their childhood and brings them some kind of comfort," Stoltenberg said.
She says she's still collecting for this year. If you'd like to help out, you can donate new pajamas in any size and gender, or new or gently used books to several drop off locations.
Those locations include the Jensen Center, Roberts & Associates Physical Therapy, DS Amherst Alemart or Tracy's Family Haircare in Rosholt.
You can reach out to Laurie Stoltenberg on Facebook with any questions.