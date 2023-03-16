Area woman launches Wrap-Up Suicide campaign

ANTIGO, Wis. -- (WAOW) Over a decade ago, Tara Warwick's son Jonathon took his own life. Thanks to Southside Design and Graphics, Warwick said she is able to honor her son, and raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Warwick saying, "On average, they lose 22 military veterans a day to suicide. Being a local person in the area I just felt like more awareness and education and hope should be brought forth."
She wants everyone to know that help is out there. If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal feelings, call the suicide and crisis prevention hotline at 988.