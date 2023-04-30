Area woman target of Publishers Clearing House scam

TOWN OF ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) — Lori Hindman received a phone call early in the morning from a male operator claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House.
The caller said that she had won $5 million and a Chevy Silverado.
Immediately Hindman knew something wasn't right.
"For me that wasn't possible because I haven't subscribed to Publishers Clearing House in many years, so to me that set alarms off about it being a scam," said Lori Hindman.
As the phone call continued Hindman questioned the caller.
"After a couple times of me saying I'm not buying this, he hung up," Hindman said.
Taking this as a learning lesson, Hindman advises everyone not to give out any information to someone that's not a credible source.