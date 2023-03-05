 Skip to main content
...FAST MOVING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION
TO THE AREA TONIGHT INTO MONDAY...

.Low pressure will track from the Central Plains tonight to the
Michigan/Indiana border by late Monday. The system will bring
widespread precipitation to the area tonight and Monday. The
precipitation will be mainly snow tonight, and could be heavy at
times. The snow will taper to occasional light snow and freezing
drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin very late tonight
and Monday morning. Temperatures edging above freezing across
east-central and portions of central Wisconsin Monday may result in
a mix of rain and snow. Periods of light snow will continue across
the north on Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected, mixing with freezing drizzle Monday
morning. Total snow accumulation between 4 and 6 inches. A light
glaze is possible.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will move through between
about 1000 pm tonight and 300 am early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Area women raise awareness for disabilities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Nearly three years ago, Serena Sblendorio went to the hospital believing she was having a stroke, but was instead diagnosed with functional neurological disorder, a rare disorder that disrupts the communication between her brain and her body. 

Sblendorio said, "My body can go into full-body paralysis at times. Sometimes my speech can be off, sometimes I can't walk because my legs don't receive the right messages."

And it's not just the physical disorder that Sblendorio struggles with, she also deals with anxiety and depression, both of which were made worse by her diagnosis. Sblendorio adding, "Back in October, I actually tried to take my life because I did lose perspective of what was really important. My family, my three amazing kids, my husband, my friends."

But as much as life tried to knock her down, she kept getting back up, and now, her and her friend Ann Kiefer have started a support group for people with both physical and mental illness. 

Kiefer said, "We have a wide variety of disabilities, but we all kind of have the same overlap of frustrations." Kiefer also has a disability that causes more of her blood to flow into her legs, rather than her heart and lungs.

The two women looking to build a network of acceptance, one step at a time. The group meets on the third Monday of every month at 5:00 p.m. at the Beloved Community Church in Stevens Point, and they welcome anyone from across the state that's willing to make the drive.  

