Area women raise awareness for disabilities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Nearly three years ago, Serena Sblendorio went to the hospital believing she was having a stroke, but was instead diagnosed with functional neurological disorder, a rare disorder that disrupts the communication between her brain and her body.
Sblendorio said, "My body can go into full-body paralysis at times. Sometimes my speech can be off, sometimes I can't walk because my legs don't receive the right messages."
And it's not just the physical disorder that Sblendorio struggles with, she also deals with anxiety and depression, both of which were made worse by her diagnosis. Sblendorio adding, "Back in October, I actually tried to take my life because I did lose perspective of what was really important. My family, my three amazing kids, my husband, my friends."
But as much as life tried to knock her down, she kept getting back up, and now, her and her friend Ann Kiefer have started a support group for people with both physical and mental illness.
Kiefer said, "We have a wide variety of disabilities, but we all kind of have the same overlap of frustrations." Kiefer also has a disability that causes more of her blood to flow into her legs, rather than her heart and lungs.
The two women looking to build a network of acceptance, one step at a time. The group meets on the third Monday of every month at 5:00 p.m. at the Beloved Community Church in Stevens Point, and they welcome anyone from across the state that's willing to make the drive.