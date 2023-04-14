Arkdale family grateful for community support after family home burns down

ARKDALE, Wis. (WAOW) - A fire just a few weeks ago didn't just burn down a home, but history with it.
The Lecy home stood for over 150 years in Arkdale, going through generations of the family.
Now, the community is stepping up for the family that has been a staple in Arkdale for over a century.
On March 30th, Lonny Lecy was startled awake by his smoke alarm, barely able to see in front of him. With is mother still in the house he had to act quickly.
"I don't know if I'd be here or not if it wasn't for a smoke alarm," said Lonny. "We grabbed a couple things and I walked out the door with slip-on shoes, long underwear, and a t-shirt."
The Lecy's home is now covered in ash and burned memories.
The house was one of the first in Arkdale to have working electricity, carrying a legacy in the town.
Lonnie is known for working at the local Lion's Club and giving back to people in the area for over 40 years. Now, those he helped for so long, are stepping in to help him.
"It's just such a humbling experience to receive on this end of it," said Lonny.
"It's so overwhelming. I can't even get a hold of it yet," said Lonny's mother, Mirt Lecy.
That includes The Old Mill and includes the Lion's club. They're putting together a fundraiser along with other businesses for the Lecy's
"If something happens, we're here. Someone's always there to help," said Richard Winkle, owner of The Old Mill. "They've done so much for the community. It's time for them to get some help from everybody else."
It's been a hit so far. The fundraiser is hoping to raise money to get the Lecy's back on their feet and continue their family legacy.
"Our plan is to put a new home here in the same spot," said Lonny. "We love the location, we love the area, and it's been in the family for 150 years. We just want to stay here."
The fundraiser will take place at The Old Mill Saturday at 1 p.m. with a DJ, food, and prizes with all proceeds going to the family.