Arkdale family grateful for community support after family home burns down

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to 25 mph will result in near critical
fire weather conditions across snow free areas through this
evening.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

Arkdale family grateful for community support after family home burns down

  • Updated
  • 0
Arkdale family grateful for community support after family home burns down

ARKDALE, Wis. (WAOW) - A fire just a few weeks ago didn't just burn down a home, but history with it.

The Lecy home stood for over 150 years in Arkdale, going through generations of the family.

Now, the community is stepping up for the family that has been a staple in Arkdale for over a century.

On March 30th, Lonny Lecy was startled awake by his smoke alarm, barely able to see in front of him. With is mother still in the house he had to act quickly.

"I don't know if I'd be here or not if it wasn't for a smoke alarm," said Lonny. "We grabbed a couple things and I walked out the door with slip-on shoes, long underwear, and a t-shirt."

The Lecy's home is now covered in ash and burned memories.

The house was one of the first in Arkdale to have working electricity, carrying a legacy in the town.

Lonnie is known for working at the local Lion's Club and giving back to people in the area for over 40 years. Now, those he helped for so long, are stepping in to help him.

"It's just such a humbling experience to receive on this end of it," said Lonny. 

"It's so overwhelming. I can't even get a hold of it yet," said Lonny's mother, Mirt Lecy.

That includes The Old Mill and includes the Lion's club. They're putting together a fundraiser along with other businesses for the Lecy's

"If something happens, we're here. Someone's always there to help," said Richard Winkle, owner of The Old Mill. "They've done so much for the community. It's time for them to get some help from everybody else."

It's been a hit so far. The fundraiser is hoping to raise money to get the Lecy's back on their feet and continue their family legacy.

"Our plan is to put a new home here in the same spot," said Lonny. "We love the location, we love the area, and it's been in the family for 150 years. We just want to stay here."

The fundraiser will take place at The Old Mill Saturday at 1 p.m. with a DJ, food, and prizes with all proceeds going to the family.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

