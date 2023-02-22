 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.The main snow band with a strong winter storm will spread north
across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday
before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at
times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Armed robbery suspect identified in Rudolph Food Tree incident

  • 0
Schmidt

TOWN OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) - Police have identified an armed robbery suspect as 58-year-old Eugene Schmidt in an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Town of Rudolph earlier this month. 

The armed robbery happened on February 12 at The Food Tree, 1759 Greenfield Ave., convenience store in Rudolph. 

Police received a call about a suspect who demanded lottery tickets, money and cigarettes while holding a handgun.

According to a press release from Wood County Sheriff's Office, Schmidt may be armed and considered dangerous at this time. Schmidt was last known to be in Marathon County area.

Schmidt is 6-foot-1. 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Contact local law enforcement and do not try to contact him if you know his whereabouts. 

In the press release, Wood County Lt. Scott Goldberg said: "Eugene we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement. Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult facing your consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in, it is likely you will face more criminal charges."

Tags

Recommended for you