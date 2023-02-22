Armed robbery suspect identified in Rudolph Food Tree incident

TOWN OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) - Police have identified an armed robbery suspect as 58-year-old Eugene Schmidt in an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Town of Rudolph earlier this month.
The armed robbery happened on February 12 at The Food Tree, 1759 Greenfield Ave., convenience store in Rudolph.
Police received a call about a suspect who demanded lottery tickets, money and cigarettes while holding a handgun.
According to a press release from Wood County Sheriff's Office, Schmidt may be armed and considered dangerous at this time. Schmidt was last known to be in Marathon County area.
Schmidt is 6-foot-1. 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Contact local law enforcement and do not try to contact him if you know his whereabouts.
In the press release, Wood County Lt. Scott Goldberg said: "Eugene we know you will read this because you are scared and hiding from law enforcement. Please turn yourself in to local law enforcement and be an adult facing your consequences for the dangerous actions you took. By not turning yourself in, it is likely you will face more criminal charges."