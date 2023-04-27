AROW Global in Mosinee relieves some students' school lunch debt

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of high school students will have some of their lunch debt wiped clean thanks to a donation from AROW Global Corp.
The check was worth just over $1,000 raised through special event lunches at AROW such as Taco Tuesday, among others.
AROW has a history of giving back around town, and after hearing how much need there was in the hot school lunch program, the decision was easy.
"Well, we've heard some of the struggles that have been going on following COVID," said Scot Fjeldsted, VP of Product Engineering for AROW. "I think during COVID, there were some good programs put in place and those programs have ended but there is still a lot of need that exists."
AROW employees say they wish the check had a couple more zeros, but are happy that this donation will make an impact.
"Dozens of students. I would think (will receive help)," Said superintendent of schools, David Munoz. "Usually it's overages. 20 dollars here, 30 dollars there. That kind of thing. So I think there will be multiple families effected in a very positive way."
They are encouraging any student who has interest in engineering, manufacturing or product design to check out opportunities on their website, adding that they are willing to develop and train students, even for summer positions.