Arrest made after gunshots fired in Minocqua Wal-Mart parking lot

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) — A Woodruff resident fired gunshots in the Wal-Mart parking lot late Sunday night stemming from a domestic dispute.
The person left the scene but was arrested at their house and is currently in Oneida County Jail.
According to a news release from Minocqua Police Department, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and took place just before midnight.
Minocqua Police Department was assisted by Woodruff Police Department, Oneida and Vilas County Sheriff's Department.
The incident is still under investigation according to the release. Anyone with more information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Minocqua Police Department.