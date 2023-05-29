 Skip to main content
Aspirus and area wood turners give back to cancer patients

Aspirus and area wood turner's give back to cancer patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - You might remember Laura Georgen. News 9 first told her story a few months ago when she donated nearly 2 feet of her hair.

Now she's finishing up her last round of chemo, but not before getting a special gift from Aspirus and a local wood turner.

"These people are living with cancer. They're not dying from cancer," said Jenifer Boettcher-Beyer, a social worker.

That also goes for Laura, who just finished up her last round of chemo.

It didn't come without struggles. With her hair being such a large piece of her identity, she had to find a new one, trying some new wigs.

"I walked out (with new wig) and my husband was sitting there and he's like, 'you look like when we met' so of course I took it home, and I wear it in my rotation," said Georgen.

Aspirus noticed a need. They just rebooted their wig donation program, but now with the idea of having local wood turners build them wig stands for patients.

"I decided I wanted to revitalize the program," said Boettcher-Beyer. "I felt like this was an important part of a woman's journey."

One wood turner, Jim Andersen, was also a patient at Aspirus. Now recovered from prostate cancer, he brought up the idea he's always thought about.

"I always thought it would be a good idea, but I never had any connection or any way to get it started," said Andersen. "Then when this (cancer) came up, it was kind of like a natural fit to say, well maybe this would be the way to get going."

He did. Andersen and his other wood turning friends have donated over 40 stands to six Aspirus hospitals.

"It's a chance to give them something that would maybe brighten their day a little bit and help them out," said Andersen.

With the hopes of growing her hair back, Laura plans to keep donating it once it gets long enough. 

She says she wants to keep the stand as a token of strength.

"I've said it looks more like a trophy," said Georgen. "So when I don't have my wigs anymore, I'm going to keep that as like a 'you did this.'"

Andersen says he hopes to expand his donations to all over Wisconsin.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

