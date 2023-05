Aspirus and area wood turners give back to cancer patients

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.