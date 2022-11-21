Aspirus helps with NICU patients through neonatal transports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus Hospital in Wausau has seen it's highest number of neonatal transports this past year.
The hospital saw 62 transports this year mostly to the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.
Aspirus Hospital in Wausau is a level III NICU and workers are committed to making sure the newborn is properly cared for.
"Biggest thing to be concerned about is, one that they're maintaining their temperature because infants, especially the premature ones, tend to lose their temperature rather quickly," said Sharon Thimmesch, Registered Nurse at Aspirus. "The other is maintaining their oxygenation."