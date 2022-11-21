 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aspirus helps with NICU patients through neonatal transports

  • Updated
  • 0
Aspirus hits new record of neonatal transports in 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus Hospital in Wausau has seen it's highest number of neonatal transports this past year.

The hospital saw 62 transports this year mostly to the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Aspirus Hospital in Wausau is a level III NICU and workers are committed to making sure the newborn is properly cared for.

"Biggest thing to be concerned about is, one that they're maintaining their temperature because infants, especially the premature ones, tend to lose their temperature rather quickly," said Sharon Thimmesch, Registered Nurse at Aspirus. "The other is maintaining their oxygenation."

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you