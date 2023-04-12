Aspirus highlights SANE program for sexual assault survivors

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin DHS reports more than a million adults in Wisconsin have experienced sexual assault.
But health officials want survivors to know there is help out there.
Aspirus runs several programsw with SANE nurses, which stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
SANE exams can be done up to five days after an assault, and can include a consult with the nurse, a physical exam, evidence collection, emergency contraception and STI prevention and mental health support.
But RN and SANE Coordinator Amy Riegert with Aspirus says the patient is in total control the entire way through.
"The patient has been through a traumatic event and therefore we give them their autonomy back during this exam and allow them the opportunity to make choices for themselves," she said.
SANE nurses can also help a patient report their assault to the authorities, and help them track their kit through the process.
If you're a survivor of sexual assault and are looking for support, you can call Aspirus SANE at:
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital: 715-847-2121
- Howard Young Medical Center: 715-356-8000
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital: 715-361-2000
- Aspirus Riverview Hospital: 715-423-6060
- Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital: 715-346-5000
- Aspirus Ironwood Hospital: 906-932-2525
If you want to speak with someone anonymously, the following 24/7 free confidential hotlines are available:
- RAINN: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- Women’s Community Sexual Assault Victim Services: 715-842-7323 or 1-888-665-1234