Aspirus hits new record of neonatal transports in 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus Hospital in Wausau has seen it's highest number of neonatal transports this past year.
The hospital saw 62 transports this year with the highest month being July at 11 transports.
These newborns had to get specialized care from other parts of the state due to certain conditions the Wausau branch can't properly take care of.
Aspirus Hospital in Wausau is a level III NICU and can't take in every baby with conditions that can require surgery, but workers are committed to making sure the newborn is properly cared for.
"Biggest thing to be concerned about is, one that they're maintaining their temperature because infants, especially the premature ones, tend to lose their temperature rather quickly," said Sharon Thimmesch, Registered Nurse at Aspirus. "The other is maintaining their oxygenation."
Depending on the child's needs, they could be driven or flown to level IV NICU hospitals.