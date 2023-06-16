Aspirus offers tips on hernia pervention

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The warm weather may make some of us want to get outside and be active, but experts say beware of the risk for a hernia.
Hernias happen when an organ or tissue pushes through a weak area in the muscles surrounding it. You may notice a painful, visible bulge in your skin.
"Signs of a hernia are - pain is one of them, that's one of the most concerning ones when you start having regular pain symptoms at that (spot)," said Aspirus General Surgeon Dr. Rachel Laszko.
There are ways you can keep it from happening to you. If you need to lift something heavy, do it right. Get close to the object, bend at your knees and use your legs to lift the ohject.
Other ways to help include exercising regularly, having strong abs can help. Doctors also recommend eating healthy high fiber foods like raw fruits and veggies.
"Probably the biggest thing is just being healthy, that's the summation," said Dr. Laszko.
Smoking, pregnancy and sitting for long periods of time can also put you at risk. If you do get a hernia, doctors say you'll likely need surgery.
"It's such a simple surgery most of the time to get it fixed and the potential outcomes if you don't have it fixed are so dangerous, it's really worth at least talking to a provider," Dr. Laszko said.
Doctors urge people to see a doctor right away if you have abdominal pain.