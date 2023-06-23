Aspirus prepares for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) With the Senior Open just days away, medical teams are making sure they're ready for the bid day.
The medical tea at Aspirus is bringing in as much equipment as necessary to help with any health concerns guests might have, from heat exhaustion, to heart conditions.
Organizers say it's about getting people the help that they need on location, so that they don't have to waste precious time driving to the hospital.
Supply Chain and Logistic Manager Jason Patterson said, "It's all a part of the emergency system that we're providing the care that we need on sight if needed, and then our back-up is to make sure that we have the ambulance crews here."
And if a serious incident does happen, he said they're ready to transport people to the Aspirus locations in Stevens Point and Plover.