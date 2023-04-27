Aspirus removing masking requirements, changing visitor guidelines

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus is taking away masking requirements as of May 1.
Masks will still be available for those who want to use them.
According to a release, staff will continue to wear masks during procedures and other patient care where it's necessary.
“All COVID-related guidelines were created to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone who enters Aspirus facilities,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus Senior Vice President, and President of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “We have been eager to remove restrictions for some time, but the COVID activity data we actively review hasn’t supported taking earlier action. We thankfully have experienced a sustained period of low COVID-19 burden on our health system, so now is the time to safely make this positive change for our employees and those we serve.”
Visitor guidelines will also be adjusted as the COVID-19 public health emergency is set to end May 11.
There will no longer be restricted visitation or COVID-19 testing requirements if the person has no symptoms.