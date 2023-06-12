Aspirus Riverview Designates a Helicopter Landing Zone

Wisconsin Rapids, WI (WAOW) — Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids decided that in a medical emergency, every second matters.
Now, lifesaving transportation, helicopters, can land on the hospital's campus.
Patients in need of emergency assistance will now be flown to different medical facilities straight from the Wisconsin Rapids site.
This is a time-saver in comparison to the original method, which involved loading the patient into an ambulance and driving them to the nearby air field and took more than 30 minutes on occasion.
Charlie Kotke, Aspirus MedEvac Regional Manager, says, "The efficiency of it and the benefit it is to the patient really to have that reduction of minutes. It also is one less bill to our patients as well because they don't have that ambulance trip then out to the airport."
Riverview averages three patients a month who require transportation to different facilities.
The designated landing zone is now functional, and although a patient has not been transported from the site via helicopter yet, the emergency staff is prepared for when that time comes.