Aspirus unveils new emergency helicopter

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus is taking flight with a new medical helicopter they plan to station in Woodruff.
The new aircraft is stacked with advanced features including front and back cameras for 360-degree viewing, and also high-tech autopilot systems so the helicopter can fly itself while the pilot maps out the next route.
With all these features, Aspirus says it should be able to cover more ground and in tougher conditions, making it possible to reach more patients in need of an air lift.
"With the added safety features, we'll be able to fly instrument flight rules with this aircraft which will allow us to fly in some weather we may not have historically been able to fly," said Jason Keffeler, Director at MedEvac.
The helicopter should make picking up and dropping off a patient much more efficient with a larger cabin and a self-contained stretcher.