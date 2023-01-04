Assisted Living Center Uses Music to Help Residents

For the past three years, Applegate Terrace in Wausau has been brining in local musicians to perform for the residents. But, budget cuts this year forced the assisted living facility to cut the music program. That's when Activities Director Calli Hohensee put out a call for help on social media, asking if any musicians were willing to donate their time, with several answering the call.
Hohensee said, "Some of them come in and donate their time for us, and others of course we have to pay them, but they really enjoy all of the live music that comes in."
While residents say the music reminds them of when they were younger, it does much more than that, helping them combat age-related issues. Multiple studies saying that it's important for combating dementia. At the same time, Dr. Steve Saeger, the medical director at Wausau Manor Nursing home, said it gives residents something to be happy about, saying, "Music is the window to the soul. I would definitely agree with that and I think that's why music seems to touch people deeply."
The residents saying that they already can't wait for the next performance, and Saeger says it's doctor's orders. So far, Applegate has several performers scheduled for the months ahead.