Assisted living facility announces closure, forcing residents to move

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau is reportedly closing its doors.
Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes to meet for a planning relocation conference.
In the letter it states residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional office of the Department of Health Services-Division of Quality Assurance or by reaching out to their relocation coordinator.
It's unclear how many people will have to relocate.
Sources close to the matter tell News 9 the owners have sold the facility and that its being turned into a halfway house. They claim they now have 90 days to relocate.
News 9 is still working to confirm those details.
This is a developing story.