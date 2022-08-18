 Skip to main content
Assisted living facility announces closure, forcing residents to move

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau is reportedly closing its doors.

Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes to meet for a planning relocation conference.

In the letter it states residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional office of the Department of Health Services-Division of Quality Assurance or by reaching out to their relocation coordinator.

It's unclear how many people will have to relocate.

Sources close to the matter tell News 9 the owners have sold the facility and that its being turned into a halfway house. They claim they now have 90 days to relocate.

News 9 is still working to confirm those details.

This is a developing story.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to khalvorsen@waow.com

