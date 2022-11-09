Athena Awards recognize women leaders in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Women in central Wisconsin were recognized for leadership and their ability to empower others.
News 9's Melissa Langbehn and Brittney Slaughter had the privilege of hosting the 2022 award ceremony.
Ten women who give their time and energy not only to achieve personal excellence for themselves - but for others around them.
"One thing that is really impressive to me is year after year the breath and depth of amazing women doing amazing things in our community," said Katie Felch, the 2021 Athena Young Professional Award Winner. "It really is great to see women coming together in our community."
Olivia Hill took home the 2022 Young Professional Award.
The 2022 Athena Leadership Award Winner is Heather Martell.