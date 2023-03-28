ATV, UTV routes within Marshfield city limits opening April 10

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The City of Marshfield is officially opening several ATV/UTV designated routes operation within city limits on April 10.
ATVs and UTVs can operate on the specified trail routes as well as
some ancillary roads to either access your home or a local business. Several of the city’s major roadways are specifically prohibited.
The following strictly prohibited streets are as follows:
- Veterans Parkway (STH 13) in its entirety.
- Central Avenue (STH97) in its entirety.
- Peach Avenue – McMillan St to 29th St
- St Joseph Avenue – McMillan Street to Veterans Parkway.
- Ives Street – Oak Avenue to Peach Avenue
- Oak Avenue – 14th Street to Veterans Parkway
- Oak Avenue / Doege Street - St Joseph Ave to McMillan St
- 14th Street – Lincoln Ave to Central Avenue
- Adler Road – Oak Ave to Lincoln Avenue
- Doege Street – Oak Ave to Becker Rd
- Becker Rd – Doege St to Galvin Avenue
- Upham Street – St Joseph’s Avenue to Peach Avenue
- McMillan Street – Lincoln Avenue (north) to Peach Avenue
- 4th Street – Central Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue – 4th Street to 17th Street
- 4th Street - Veterans Parkway to Hume Avenue
- 8th Street – Washington Avenue to Veterans Parkway
Ensure your ATV/UTV meets all of the required safety and registration regulations, and the operator and riders also meet all of the required safety regulations. This information can be found on the Wisconsin DNR’s website. Another resource is the off‐roading pamphlet that comes with your Wisconsin ATV/UTV registration information. A digital version of that
pamphlet can be found here.
For the approved ATV/UTV routes/trails in the City of Marshfield?
You can view the routes/trails on the following map.