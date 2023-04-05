 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Hull residents dead in presumed murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Town of Hull

Town of Hull, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities have identified the two people killed during what they say is a murder-suicide.

They say Daniel Gumz, 65, and Ronnie Gumz, 62, died Apr. 2 in the town of Hull.

According to a release, both men lived at the home on County Road N.

"Authorities have completed the investigation and autopsies, and do not believe there was any foul play or other factors involved," the sheriff's department says in a release. "If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the North Central Health Care Crisis Hotline at 715-845-4326 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8."

Authorities say they will not be releasing any more information.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 

