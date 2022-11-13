 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in Portage Co.

  • Updated
Hit and run graphic

Town of Lanark, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run Saturday evening in Portage Co.

Officials say it happened around 8:20 p.m. on State Highway 54 and County Highway TT in the town of Lanark.

They say a man had been hit by a car which left before police arrived.

The 31-year-old victim was flown to the hospital.

Police say they believe the suspect was driving a Lexus RX330 SUV from the mid-to-late 2000's.

There may be damage on the front passenger side along with a damaged headlight.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 346-1400.

