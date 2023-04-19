 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...GUSTY WINDS ACROSS CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

East winds gusting to 45 mph are possible across Central Wisconsin
this morning as rain and snow exits the area. Watch out for gusty
winds if you are driving a large vehicle.

Authorities searching for missing Marathon Co. woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Tara Jane Sullivan
(WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Weston woman.
 
According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, they have found the car and cell phone of 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan but have not located her.
 
"Yesterday morning, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in the Town of Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara. In an attempt to return the phone, deputies went to her residence in the Village of Weston. Tara was not present and deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance," authorities said in a release.
 
Authorities found her car on Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.
 
Sullivan is described as 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes.
 
If you've had any contact with her in the last two weeks, you're asked to call police.

