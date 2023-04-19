Authorities searching for missing Marathon Co. woman

(WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Weston woman.
According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, they have found the car and cell phone of 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan but have not located her.
"Yesterday morning, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in the Town of Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara. In an attempt to return the phone, deputies went to her residence in the Village of Weston. Tara was not present and deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance," authorities said in a release.
Authorities found her car on Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.
Sullivan is described as 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes.
If you've had any contact with her in the last two weeks, you're asked to call police.