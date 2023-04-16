Authorities searching for missing teens

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning.
Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m.
The boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, the girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.
Investigators are searching in both Lincoln and Oneida Counties, specifically near the area of Shingle Mill Road in Oneida County.
If you see the two or know anything about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff at 715-536-6272, or the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100.