Authorities searching for missing teens

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. It will rise to 8.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...AN INTENSIFYING STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A SIGNIFICANT ROUND OF
WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TONIGHT INTO MONDAY...

.Temperatures below freezing have begun to overspread central
Wisconsin, causing rain to change to snow. This cold air will
continue to spread eastward overnight, leading to snow in most
locations. Heavy snow is very likely over central Wisconsin
tonight into Monday. The snow will be mixed with some sleet and
freezing rain at times Monday morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Highest snow amounts to the west. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Authorities searching for missing teens

police lights

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are searching for two teens they say went missing Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were last seen in the Town of Harrison leaving a cabin at 8:30 a.m.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, the girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

Investigators are searching in both Lincoln and Oneida Counties, specifically near the area of Shingle Mill Road in Oneida County.

If you see the two or know anything about their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff at  715-536-6272, or the Oneida County Sheriff at 715-361-5100.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

