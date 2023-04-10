Avoid hackers when filing taxes online

(WAOW) -- With the deadline to file your taxes approaching, many taxpayers will be turning to online filing options.
But more people online means more opportunities for hackers trying to steal your refund.
To prevent this, experts say it's important to make sure you're filing through a credible website or app, and make sure to do your taxes on your own wifi network, rather than a public one.
"Those things can be listened in on, people can see what you're doing, they're not secure," said David Ven Roy, Director of Sales at AT&T Wisconsin. "So avoid doing that, use your home network that is secure whenever possible."
It's important to remember that the IRS will never send you a text or email about your refund.