Babysitter reportedly admits to 'losing temper,' accused of slapping baby

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching because the baby wouldn't stop crying, according to WSAU.
Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby in an incident taking place on Dec. 12. The child is under 1-year-old.
WSAU reports a police report says when the child’s mother arrived, the baby had a bruise on his face. At first, Borntreger claimed the child fell. The mother said the bruises appeared to be more severe, and appeared to form the outline of a human hand. When she called Borntreger, she said she’d lost her temper.
Borntreger is charged with felony child abuse. Bond was set at $5,000.
Her next court appearance is January 3.