Back to school supply costs increase from last year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- With school coming up quickly and supply shortages causing issues, supplies may cost more this year.
Notebooks, folders, markers and pencils are all things that students need for school, but they can add up fast.
"K-12 and college shoppers will spend more per person on this season than they do on Mother's Day, Father's Day and Valentine's Day combined," Katherine Cullen, the Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation, said.
Back to school shopping can be costly for families, but inflation and supply shortages nationwide are impacting the cost of everything it seems.
"Spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic," Cullen said. "While some of that can be attributed to inflation or higher prices, we are seeing real shifts in terms of how people spend."
The NRF reports, on average, shoppers will spend around $15 more on school supplies this year.
Cullen says parents worried about getting everything on their student's list should look around for deals, budget and spread out shopping, instead of getting it all at once.
"This year, 38% say they're cutting back in other areas to cover the cost of items that they will need for the school year," Cullen said.
Other tips include getting in touch with schools and teachers to see what supplies are absolutely necessary and buy generic brand items.
WAOW went shopping, using a fourth grade list from the Wausau School District, and spent $123.85 to buy a backpack worth of supplies.
In total, it's expected that back to school shoppers will spend around $37 billion this year.