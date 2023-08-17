 Skip to main content
...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles which will now remain in
effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
today. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than
initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude
tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke
into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke- enhanced ozone
have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke. The
advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Antigo celebrates new school year with parade

Antigo BTS Parade

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Unified School District of Antigo brought some excitement to its neighborhoods Thursday, holding a car parade to welcome students back to school.

"We thought that it would be a great way to get the community and the students and staff excited about the return to school and to promote some positivity around all the great things that we've got going on in the school district," said Glenda Oginski, the new district administrator, who says it was her idea and was the first of its kind in the district.

More than a dozen cars and motorcycles lined up, zigging and zagging through the city, passing by schools.

For the teachers in the line, it was a way for them to see their students, current and former, before the year begins.

"It's just an exciting way to get around the neighborhoods and see the kids' faces again and just welcome them back to a new school year," said Laurie Meronk, a kindergarten teacher in the district.

Lots of people collaborated on making it possible, and plans are underway to make it annual.

"It was just great seeing all the kids smiling and waving as we were going by, those that were outside, and I saw some going down one street as they were coming by, they were riding their bikes along with us," said Danny Pyeatt, the district's school board president.

The parade led into the annual "Meet the Robins" event at Schofield Stadium, where families could get a first look at the high school's football team.

It was all in an effort to make the back to school experience more memorable.

"It makes me excited to get back in the classroom and have a routine and head back into a new school year. It's going to be a good one," Meronk said.

Antigo's school year for 4K through ninth graders begins August 30, sophomores through seniors begin August 31.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

